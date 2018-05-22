Coming Soon to a Road Near You…

If you’re driving around or through Chestermere, most of it is a smooth ride through a beautiful community.

Until you get to Township Road 240.

Like the villain in an action movie, this road is a nemesis for the 800 commuters that take it each day.

The gravel road along Chestermere’s southern border was never designed to accommodate so much traffic and is in dire need of a superhero-level upgrade.

The project began in 2017 with the upgrade of 240 from Range Road 282 to the eastern border.

This year’s efforts will include upgrading the portion to Rainbow Road, upgrading Range Road 282 and adding a brand new bridge over the canal.

As the old saying goes however, ‘no pain, no gain’. To accommodate all this construction, the entire portion from Kinniburgh Blvd to Rainbow Road will be closed for the summer.

Crews aim to get the entire section completed this summer but if the weather gives us a plot twist, it could delay asphalt work until the spring. Regardless, the upgraded road will be open for the winter.

Once closer to completion, you’ll be invited to join us for the opening weekend and with the hope that your premiere drive gets two thumbs up.

Previews and a trailer will be available at www.chestermere.ca/240upgrade.