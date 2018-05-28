Finish in sight after ten years of fundraising for the library

It’s been almost ten years since Bernard Maillet challenged himself to raise $100,000 in ten years of Loop Around the Lake runs in support of the Chestermere Public Library with Loop.

“Its exciting it’ll be disappointing if I don’t reach it but it’s a lot of money raised,” said Maillet.

With recent donations of $500 from the rotary club and $5000 from TD Bank, Maillet has raised $96,500, just shy of his goal.

And with a few weeks left to go before this year’s Loop Around the Lake on June 24 Maillet is hopeful that he’ll be able to reach his goal.

“It’s going to be close,” he said.

“I think people will come through, businesses will come through,” said Maillet who plans to push hard to get the last few donations to reach his goal.

He credits the amazing support from the community for the success of Loop Around the Lake both as an event and a fundraiser for the library.

TD Bank has been one of his biggest supporters since day one.

“TD’s been great,” he said.

Chestermere TD Bank Branch Manager Danielle Rocheleau said that everyone at the branch is excited to see Maillet nearing his goal.

“It’s very exciting that we have been one of the leading contributors to help and fund his project with the Chestermere library,” she said.

In addition to the donation, bank employees will also be there volunteering in support of the run.

“And we are very excited and hoping to have full force of TD employees to support the event on the race day,” she said.

“Myself not much of a runner but I will be there to volunteer,” said Rocheleau.

The banks donation comes as part of the banks support of community and children events.

“So, the Chestermere Library would be a natural fit,” she said.

With the finish line of 10 years of hard work seeking out support in the community and sponsors like TD for Loop Around the Lake, Maillet said that he is ready to take a step back after completing this year’s run.

While he said he’ll still help out, someone new will be taking over the leadership on the event.

“I’ve already got someone who wants to take over,” he said.

For more information or to register for this year’s Loop Around the Lake go to www.looparoundthelake.ca.