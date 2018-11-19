Fun for the whole family

The Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) is throwing an afternoon Community Christmas Party for families on December 1st.

“It’s free family entertainment, it’s right here in Chestermere,” said Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

“You don’t need to go all the way into Calgary to have a Christmas experience,” she said.

From 10 a.m., until 4 p.m., families can shop at the CRCA Christmas Market, and then head over to the Main Hall for the CRCA Community Christmas Party starting at 1 p.m.

Entry is free with a donation to the Chestermere Food Bank.

There will be a variety of activities to keep children entertained including, Santa’s Workshop, activity tables, crafts, cookie decorating, making snowflakes, and making Christmas ornaments with pipe cleaners and beads.

There will also be the opportunity for kids to meet Santa and get a photo with him between 3 and 4 p.m.

“Anybody is welcome,” Klinger said.

She added that any businesses or organizations who want to participate in in the CRCA Community Christmas Party are welcome.

“There will be free coffee, hot chocolate, and treats for both parents and children to enjoy”, said Klinger.

There will be live musical entertainment from the Chestermere High School Band, the Chestermere High School Choir, and the Chestermere Soundwaves throughout the afternoon.

“We’ll set up the round tables in the middle of the Main Hall, people can sit and socialize, and listen to the entertainment,” said Klinger.

New to the CRCA Community Christmas Party this year is pony rides from the Inner Equine Journeys, however Klinger said there may be a fee to participate in this activity.

Later in the day the second annual Candy Cane Hunt hosted by Macaroni Kid will begin at 1:30 p.m., at the Chestermere Rec Centre.

Klinger said having more than one themed event at the Chestermere Rec Centre in one day is really entertaining and brings out more families.

“That’s what’s starting to happen more and more, we’re all working more and more on those types of partnerships, we’re piggy backing,” Klinger said.

She added, “If we have people coming why not do this together and get more of the public out to enjoy something.”

The Chestermere Rec Centre is a hub in the community, it’s a meeting place, it’s a place where residents can meet their neighbours while participating in social opportunities without having to drive into Calgary, Klinger said.

“We’re reinforcing families doing things together,” Klinger said, “It’s got all of the elements to a nice afternoon.”

Right now, Klinger still needs about 20 volunteers to run activity tables and help decorate for the CRCA Community Christmas Party.

“You need man power to put this all together, when you have volunteers who step up it’s amazing.”

“Without volunteers you wouldn’t be able to do it. We have people who come back each year to help,” Klinger said.

She added, in order to host a community event for free, the Chestermere Rec Centre relies on the local business community to help and donate prizes for the raffle draw, coffee, hot chocolate, or treats.

“Every little bit helps,” Klinger said.

For information or to volunteer for the CRCA Community Christmas Party please email Vicki Klinger at recreation@chestermereca.com.

For more information regarding the Candy Cane Hunt please visit the Facebook page.