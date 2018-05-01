Having fun in support of children’s mental health

Chestermere’s Kids First Network Parent Link Centre is partnering with the formative Five Early Childhood coalition to host the fourth annual Beach Party in celebration of child and youth mental health day.

“We’re going to have just a fun morning filled with activities and games crafts stories and a lot of community resources,” said Suzan Jensen, Early Childhood Community Coordinator with the Parent Link Centre.

Jensen said that having a focus on mental health and developing healthy strategies is important in the early years of a child’s development.

“So, something that we really want to highlight to families is ensuring that parents know what they can be doing to support their child’s mental health,” she said.

In addition to the games and crafts, Jensen said that the have confirmed 13 local service providers will be there to discuss the resources available to parents locally.

Jensen said that it can really help parents to know, “where in our community they can go to access any sort of support or even to find more information and resources.”

The goal of the party is to raise public awareness both about mental health and about the importance of self-care.

“It’s all about getting families and the community to have those important caring conversations and making connections between children and youth and caring adults in their lives,” said Jensen.

The all ages party will go rain or shine on May 4. If the weather is poor the event will relocate into the playroom at the Kids First Network Parent Link Centre.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch for the event.

The Beach Party is on Friday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Anniversary Park.