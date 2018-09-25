Public gets their say on cannabis in Chestermere

Five people spoke in favour of the city’s proposed Cannabis Land Use Bylaw Amendments at the public hearing Sept. 18.

The public hearing came after council approved the first reading of the proposed amendments on Aug. 13.

The Cannabis Land Use Bylaw amendments as presented add new definitions to the bylaw including cannabis retail store and production facility, sets the rules for signage, defined which land use districts cannabis retail stores or production facilities can go in and set other general regulations such as setbacks for retail stores.

“I believe that we need to have this in place so that we do control what occurs in our city,” said former city councilor Christopher Steeves who spoke in favour of the bylaw.

Cannabis will become legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

Steeves specifically spoke in favour of the 150m setback of cannabis retail locations from provincial health care facilities, schools, child care facilities, and other cannabis retail stores.

He also suggested that city administration set an annual review of the bylaw to ensure that the bylaw is working for the city and its residents as the actual use of cannabis settles out after legalization.

“This is brand new to everyone,” said Steeves, “and for us to get it right on the first swing is herculean in effort.”

“Let’s make sure we’re reviewing it.”

Also speaking in favour of the bylaw was Ryan Roch, from Lake City Cannabis.

Roch and Lake City Cannabis are one of two cannabis retailers looking to open in Chestermere after the passage of the bylaw and legalization.

Lake City Cannabis has received all of the provincial licensing needed to open and is waiting for the city to pass its bylaw to allow them to apply to open in the city.

No one spoke against the proposed amendments.

Despite the city being prepared for a large crown with overflow seating set up in the lobby of city hall, only about 20 people attended the public hearing.

The amendments to the Land Use Bylaw only pertain to regulation of retail and production facilities in Chestermere.

A bylaw that will set the regulations, fines and other enforcement of the recreational use of cannabis in Chestermere is set to be presented to council at the next council meeting on Oct. 1.

While the public hearing did not specifically speak to the rules surrounding consumption, Roch expressed his opinion that cannabis should be used by adults in controlled spaces.

“I don’t think the public wants cannabis smoke out in the public,” said Roch, “I don’t think it needs to be in parks, I don’t think it needs to be at the beach.”

“I think there’s areas that are appropriate and like liquor can be done by adults in controlled environments,” he said.

For more information on the proposed amendments go to www.chestermere.ca.