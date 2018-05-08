Training for a career in recreational cannabis

Anyone who is considering working in the soon to be legal recreational cannabis industry can take the first step towards getting a job with the SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training Program.

The training program, which became available online May 1, must be completed before one can apply to the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) to become a qualified cannabis worker in Alberta.

People hoping to find work in the new industry can complete the training and get certification with the AGLC immediately but will have to wait until Federal government passes the cannabis legalization legislation before they can get a job in the industry.

The purpose of the training is to educate potential workers on the policies and practices that have been developed to promote the socially responsible service and sale of recreational cannabis.

“SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training is the latest addition to our programs and will equip workers in the cannabis industry with the resources and knowledge they need to provide responsible sales,” said Dave Berry, the Vice President of Regulatory Services with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission.

Those looking to work in the recreational cannabis industry who are required to complete the training include retail cannabis workers, retail cannabis licensees and cannabis representatives who are working for a licensed cannabis supplier to promote the supplier’s products.

For more information on AGLC certifications and policiesgo to www. aglc.ca.

The program is available online at www.sellsafe.aglc.ca.