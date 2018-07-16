Water Festival brings the community together

Chestermere’s popular Water Festival will have something for every member of the family to enjoy during the full day’s activities this July 28.

“It’s a family fun event all inclusive,” Water Festival Event Coordinator of 12 years Nancie Huneault said.

She added, on average Chestermere’s Water Festival entertains five thousand to seven thousand water lovers.

From wake board competitions, an artisan market, a variety of unique food trucks, face painting, live entertainment with a variety of musicians that will be open to everyone, and of course the fireworks, which Huneault said is a big favorite for everyone at the festivities.

Families can also bring their children to participate in interactive activities including a kid’s zone, which will have a Western themed Obstacle Course, Human Whack-a-mole, a Super Slide, Cars Jump House, and a Captain Jack Performance.

“Families really enjoy the activities,” Huneault added.

Tours around Lake Chestermere will also be occurring by the dock throughout the day where all proceeds raised will be donated to the Chestermere Food Bank.

“It’s all about getting the community together to celebrate life on the lake,” Huneault said.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come together and celebrate and enjoy the park,” she said.

“I’m always excited to see community come out and enjoy it,” Huneault added, “I enjoy planning and putting it all together.

“[Chestermere’s Water Festival] is a great community event that the city really puts a lot of hard work and support in creating this event for the community,” said Huneault, “It’s a great opportunity for people. There’s a lot going on, but it’s all for the community.”

Chestermere’s Water Festival will run July 28 from 11 a.m., to 11 p.m., at the John Peake Park.

For additional information regarding Chestermere’s Water Festival visit the city’s website at www.chestermere.ca/653/Water-Festival.