AltaLink confirms there are no health risks associated with living near transmission lines

AtlaLink confirmed that living near large transmission systems does not pose a health risk to Chestermere residents during the Oct. 8 Committee of the Whole Meeting.

“We have a large transmission system going through our community, and we’ve never had the opportunity to have a discussion at this council level about any health effects,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“Transmission is important. It’s the backbone to providing generation to the users,” said AltaLink Senior Electrical Effects Engineer Joe Gilbert.

“Chestermere is presently living in harmony with transmission lines and have been for quite some time. They fit in your community. You guys aren’t afraid of it, and you can live with it as long as you respect it,” he said.

Electric and Magnetic Fields (EMF) are common concerns for residents living near transmission systems.

“AltaLink does recognize that people can be concerned about exposure to EMF from power lines, and we treat those concerns seriously,” Gilbert said.

Information is provided to anyone who has questions to keep them informed regarding the status of EMF research and cites the conclusion of national and international health agencies, including Health Canada and the World Health Organization.

“We do work with medical experts to get developments,” Gilbert said.

“It’s been a long time that we’ve been living with transmission lines.

“After more than 40 years of research, none of those agencies have concluded that exposure to power line EMF is a demonstrated cause of any long-term adverse effects on human health,” he said.

Adding, “They have not recommended you need to limit your everyday exposure to power line EMF.”

With the most current research taken from organizations, AltaLink believes that EMF associated with transmission lines in facilities are not a risk to residents’ health.

“For me, because I’ve seen the research, I’ve read the summaries, and I’ve seen the volume of information out there. I want to pass on that the information out there that we believe is reliable,” Gilbert said.

EMFs are fields that are around any electrical device, and the electric fields are produced by the voltage that’s present.

“In our offices, in our homes, anything you use at home, they all provide magnetic fields around you,” he added. “The levels around us are much below any concern guidelines.”

Although living near transmission lines does not impact resident’s health, residents can experience nuisance shocks if the system is not properly grounded.

“Electrical charges can accumulate on buildings or fences if they are not appropriately grounded,” Gilbert said.

He added, “When AltaLink is constructing a new transmission line near your building or fence, we will ensure they are safe to touch.”

However, direct contact with the transmission system can be dangerous, and Gilbert encourages everyone to be aware, exercise caution, proceed with care, and stay clear of the line.

“If you happen to be in your vehicle near a down line, stay in as long as you can, if help is coming. If help is not coming, and you feel as though the safest course of action is to get out, hop out and then shuffle away,” he said.

For more information on transmission lines, please visit the AltaLink website at http://www.altalink.ca/.