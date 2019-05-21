An influx of sailors expected on Chestermere Lake

Sailors are traveling from across the province to Chestermere Lake for the second CYC Spring Training Weekend.

From May 25 until May 26, roughly 50 sailors from seven-year-olds to 70-year-olds are expected to get back into the boats and spend a weekend on the water.

“It’s a great opportunity for the athletes to get a chance to train with other athletes from across the province,” said Calgary Yacht Club Head Coach Brianna Brand.

“We’ll get back in the boats, and work on brushing the cobwebs off,” Brand said.

The training weekend is a great chance for athletes to have more condensed training.

“It is an opportunity for us to have a full two days to get some work done, and improve new skills,” Brand said.

“We have a great team, and I always look forward to spending time with them as a whole,” she said.

Along with spending time with her teammates, Brand is looking forward to seeing all of the athletes improve throughout the upcoming season.

“It’s looking like a promising year, with some high-quality sailing witnessed already this year. I’m looking forward to seeing continued improvement,” she said.

Throughout the weekend, the athletes will utilize the lake depending on the wind, by either sailing up to the bridge, in front of the Yacht Club, or down to the south end of the lake.

“Chestermere lake is here for everyone,” Brand said.

Lake users and motorboaters are encouraged to keep a wide margin between themselves and the sailboats and slow down.

“The same thing goes for motorboats and kayakers or paddleboarders,” Brand said.

“Some of our kids are super young, and motorboats getting quite close can cause a safety issue,” she added.

During the training weekend, parents of the Calgary Yacht Club athletes are participating in the parade of garage sales, where all proceeds made will go directly back into the Youth Sailing Fund which will be used to purchase a new boat.