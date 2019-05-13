Celebrating Chestermere seniors

Chestermere’s fourth annual Seniors Week is set to kick off with the opening ceremony at Camp Chestermere on June 3 at 11:15 a.m.

Following the opening ceremony, seniors are encouraged to participate in a guided boat tour, senior’s coalition presentation, and mini-activities including games.

“There is a gamut of different things,” said Vice President of the Chestermere Whitecappers Michael Ball.

“Seniors week celebrates all the seniors in our community,” Ball said.

He added Seniors Week is a social gathering to acknowledge and honour all seniors within the community.

Until June 8, seniors can participate in a wide range of activities including talks, lunch and learns, paddleboard yoga, ukulele lessons, games, and learn how to read food labels by a dietician.

A dietician will meet seniors at No Frills to give people a tour of the grocery store, teaching them how to choose nutritious foods geared towards seniors, Ball said.

“We have a bunch of different activities for seniors to try out,” he said.

For Ball, bringing the community together and showing comradery is very important.

“This is my first Seniors Week. I believe strongly in community,” Ball said.

He added, “I wanted to get involved with the community, and I went one step further, and volunteered to be one of the chairs.”

Ball and the organizing committee began planning for Seniors Week last November, and are excited for Seniors to try new things, and get involved in the community.

“We hope that we will have decent weather, and good participation,” Ball said.

For more information on Seniors Week please visit the Chestermere Whitecappers website at http://whitecappers.ca/seniors-week-chestermere.