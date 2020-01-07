Library News January 9

Here at the Chestermere Public Library we go the extra step to always make sure that our community receives the highest level of service that we can manage. We strive to have enough staff on any given shift, and we pride ourselves on our levels of customer service. Our residents asked for extended open hours in past years and we made sure that happened. We have been feeling financially stretched in the last few years and the number of people we serve and the number of items in and out of our Library increases every year.

By far, our largest expense is wages for our staff, even though their wages are far below rates earned by people in similar positions in Libraries around the province. These ladies are also our greatest asset and we know how much you love them, because you aren’t afraid to let us know. We truly appreciate that.

Well, budget time has come and gone. Unfortunately, our City of Chestermere Appropriation has not increased in the last 3 years, and we find it necessary to decrease our hours of operation. Starting February 1, 2020, we will no longer be open on Sundays. We will also be closing at 5:00pm on Mondays going forward.

Gentle Yoga with Elann @ the Library:

Gentle Yoga – Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays, 12:00-1:00pm – $5 drop-in.

Knitting & Crocheting Tuesdays at 7:00-8:00pm

All skill levels are welcome to attend our drop-in knitting and crocheting group. They meet every Tuesday evening at 7pm. All you need are your needles, hooks, yarn and your current project.

Baby Rhyme & Storytime Wednesday, 10:15am-11:30am

We are partnering with Chestermere Parent Link Centre to bring you this program on Wednesday mornings at 10:00 am. Parents/caregivers and babies (0-12months) are invited to join us for stories, songs, and rhymes to promote bonding, and the development of your baby’s language, communication, and early literacy skills. No registration is required, as this is a drop-in program.

Pre-School Storytime Fridays, 10:15-10:45am

We have stories, songs and fun every Friday morning at 10:15 am. This storytime is meant for families with small children. If you would like to bring more than 6 children, please call or email our Acting Director, Cathy to make special arrangements. Cathy.burness@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what's happening at the Library, check our website and sign up for our newsletter online or pick up a newsletter next time you're in.



Library Hours

Monday – Thursday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

*Closed on statutory holidays

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com