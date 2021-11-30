Community prepares for largest Gifts of Kindness fundraiser

Local youth can cross names off of their Christmas list by visiting the Kids’ Holiday Store

Little shoppers can find the perfect Christmas gifts for their family members at the Kids’ Holiday Store on Dec. 4.

Children four and up are paired with a volunteer elf who will take them shopping through gift aisles, and after shopping through a gift-wrapping station.

Shoppers will pay for their gifts using tokens that are given to them prior to entering the store, and then they are returned to their parents waiting for them outside the store.

“The Rocky View Chestermere Ag. Society and Camp Chestermere decided to partner together for this event,” Kim Soderberg McRae said. “There was a need for another local organization to take over the Kids’ Holiday Store, and it is a natural fit with the new community event “That Winter Thing”.

“The Kids’ Holiday Store is the perfect way to get your kiddos involved on all the gift-giving this holiday season. For $5 per ticket, your child can be escorted around The Kids’ Holiday Store with their very own elf, who will help them pick out and gift wrap presents for all their loved ones,” Camp Chestermere Executive Director Shannon Dean said.

One ticket is good for one gift from The Kids’ Holiday Store, and there is a limit of four tickets per child.

The Kids’ Holiday Store is a fundraiser for the City of Chestermere’s Gifts of Kindness, which provide short-term financial support to help meet the basic needs of Chestermere and southeast Rocky View residents who are experiencing situations such as

a sudden job loss, a medical diagnosis, or a change in their family structure, Soderberg McRae said.

Volunteer spots are still open, and the store is in need of additional gifts for women, men, seniors, and children of all ages.

Donation bins are located at the Chestermere Public Library, Camp Chestermere, Synergy, and the Chestermere Recreation Centre, their bin is in the office and only available during office hours.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 1.

Tickets are available until Dec. 1. There are four-time slots to choose from, and space is limited, and tickets are selling quickly.

To purchase tickets, visit, https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/kids-holiday-store-tickets-205075946677.