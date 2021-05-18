Prince of Peace Lutheran School to close August 2022

The school will continue to operate for the 2021/22 school year

The Rocky View Schools (RVS) Board of Trustees carried a motion to close the Prince of Peace Lutheran School effective August 2022, during the May 13 board meeting.

“The board is saddened to disappoint the many stakeholders who expressed their love of Prince of Peace Lutheran School and preference to remain at the current facility. Unfortunately, this is not possible, and we needed to find a new path forward,” said Board Chair Fiona Gilbert.

The Prince of Peace Lutheran School will continue to operate for the 2021/22 school year in its current format.

RVS will start a new Christian program in September 2022 for Kindergarten-Grade 6 at East Lake School and for Grades 7-9 at Chestermere Lake Middle School if enrolment is sufficient to make the program viable.

“Throughout our consultations with students, families, and staff, we heard repeatedly how important Prince of Peace’s faith-based programming and sense of community were to those enrolled at the school,” said Gilbert.

Adding, “The Board is pleased to be able to continue offering a faith-based option for families in Chestermere and the surrounding area.”

The closure of Prince of Peace was necessary after the property owner of the school’s current facility informed RVS earlier this year that it would execute its right to terminate the lease effective Aug. 5, 2022.

RVS made numerous attempts in previous years to remain in the building including requesting the Government of Alberta purchase the property and making two purchase bids itself.

“This isn’t a situation where the school is struggling, it’s not financially viable, low enrollment, it’s none of that, it really is the reality that we are in a building that we haven’t owned for the past 15 years, and we’re being told to leave the building,” said Superintendent Greg Luterbach.

“It’s no pleasure whatsoever that I’m recommending the closure of Prince of Peace Lutheran School. Based on feedback, we don’t believe it’s going to be very successful to close the school this fall. I believe there is demand and interest for a Christian program on RVS east side and while space remains an issue, we try to continue a Christian program,” he said.

Currently, 377 students from Chestermere, Langdon, rural Rocky View County, Calgary, and Airdrie are enrolled at the school. Additionally, 41 staff work at Prince of Peace.

“RVS will work diligently to support a smooth transition for the students, staff, and families currently attending Prince of Peace,” Luterbach said.

Adding, “The Board’s decision resolves uncertainty about the future of faith-based programming in the Chestermere area and will allow students, families, staff and the division to move forward with a clear direction.”

RVS Board Trustee for Ward 2, Patty Sproule said it’s not the Prince of Peace Lutheran School building that is remarkable, but the staff and students inside.

“Internal to those walls is an exceptional community who resembles a very large, richly diverse, close-knit family, this building is currently their home away from home,” Sproule said.

“Although they are sad and apprehensive about this change, that will not diminish their strength of character. I know this family will face the uncertainties ahead with grace and fortitude,” she said.

Adding, “Prince of Peace is not a building or a program, it is a bond of shared experiences, memories, and faith. No matter where the family members settle, the Prince of Peace legacy will live on in each one of them.”