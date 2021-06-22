Rocky View Schools and Food for Thought supporting families

Rocky View Schools and Food for Thought have reallocated funding to support those in need

Rocky View Schools (RVS) and Food for Thought are supporting students and families during COVID-19 by reallocating funding to ensure it is used by those in need.

Food For Thought is a program that partners RVS with local groups to promote healthy eating and provide food to students. Funding is provided through grants, donations, and in-kind services from national, provincial, and local groups. Before the pandemic, the program operated in 28 schools.

“We recognize healthy eating is an important component of daily learning,” said Community Partner Program Coordinator, Nikki Demyen.

Adding, “In a normal year, Food for Thought provides nutritious breakfasts in a secure environment. This enables students to concentrate and learn effectively throughout the day.”

During the pandemic, with schools periodically and repeatedly closed, the funding has not been used in its normal way.

RVS has redistributed the funds to ensure they do not sit idle, such as donating $5,000 each to local food banks in Airdrie, Cochrane, and Chestermere early in the pandemic to address the increased need, donating $2,000 to stock the Cochrane Community Food Shed, providing mini-fridges and $1,000 each to the RVS Community Learning Centres in Airdrie, Cochrane, and Chestermere to store non-perishable, pre-packaged food items for students in need, providing coupons for free eggs to families and food banks, and donating another $5,000 to food banks in Airdrie, Cochrane, and Chestermere to offer food support to families during the summer.

“All families have been impacted by COVID-19 in a variety of ways, some of which can impact children’s learning. By repurposing these funds to help partners in our school communities, we are ensuring local resources remain available to those in need. I encourage any student or family in need to take advantage of the food supports available at their local food bank,” said Superintendent of Schools, Greg Luterbach.

Organizations interested in partnering with RVS to either receive support or provide a donation can contact Nikki Demyen at 403-650-4699 or ndemyen@rockyview.ab.ca.