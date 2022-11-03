Chestermere Public Library offering a broader plan of service for residents of all ages

The Chestermere Public Library is continuing to fulfil its mission of being a community hub with upcoming events for Chestermere and area residents of all ages to enjoy.

“We’ve had a series of one-off events for families and for adults,” Chestermere Public Library Community Librarian Jackson Longworth said.

In October, the library hosted Halloween-themed event nights, such as Pumpkin Palooza, lantern making, and an adult craft night making heads in a jar, in addition to the weekly programs such as Storytime, and afternoon yoga classes.

“Adult nights are part of our broader plan of service. We have a bunch of traditional after-school programs for kids, we’ve always had programs for adults, like the Novel Book Club, and family events like escape rooms,” Longworth said. “One of the things we’re trying to do this year is offer adult-specific programs on top of things we’ve had going for a while.”

A new program in the library is the English Language Learning Conversation Circle, where English language learners can have a guided conversation about a variety of topics over coffee and tea.

The library is now preparing for holiday themed events, such as a holiday market and family activities, that are in conjunction with this year’s Winter Lights Festival on Nov. 26.

In December, the library is hosting an adult abstract paint night, where artists are encouraged to use anything paintbrushes.

“We’ll have a continuation of adult programs into the new year, our final slate of programs is not set in stone yet, we definitely have plans, and we plan to do more adult art and craft nights again,” Longworth said. “2023 isn’t solidified yet, but we definitely plan to do more of the same thing.”