CUPE and city employees moving forward with municipality unionization

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is working with City of Chestermere employees to negotiate a union agreement.

Following the approval into CUPE in May, the Alberta Labour Relations Board will certify a union after conducting a vote of all eligible employees in a unit. If over 50 per cent of eligible employees vote to join a union, it will become the official bargaining agent for all employees in that unit, explained CUPE Communications Representative Lou Arab.

“The union will then go through a period of organizing representatives to serve on a bargaining committee, canvassing members about their concerns, and preparation of proposals for a first collective agreement,” Arab said. “We expect the city will also prepare their own proposals.”

The parties will serve notice to bargain, and both sides will arrange times and locations to meet.

“Bargaining a first contract is a slow, methodical process that can take a year or more. After the two sides have negotiated a full agreement, the union will present the deal to members for a vote of ratification,” Arab said.

Although the process can be slow, city employees will have a codified condition of employment, work rules, and the ability to file any grievances that are backed up by union representatives if they feel the city is not following the set conditions or rules.

“In the short term, there will be little noticeable impact to the public. In the medium to long term, city workers may feel more valued and secure and turnover will be lower than previously,” Arab said.

In January, it was revealed that city employees were trying to join CUPE to protect their rights.

Arab confirmed to the Chestermere Anchor that the unionization application was submitted on Jan 26, 2022.

In a previous interview with the Chestermere Anchor, Arab explained that the evidence must be signed within 90 days of the application. 50 per cent or more of the votes must be in favour of the union to proceed with negotiations.

“Our team tells me they signed all their cards within two weeks of the application. Our union drive was conducted entirely in the month of January 2022,” Arab said in an email to the Chestermere Anchor.

CUPE Alberta President Rory Gill welcomed Chestermere city employees into CUPE after the majority voted in favour of certification.

“We welcome these workers into the CUPE family,” Gill said. “These workers decided they wanted to have the protection of Canada’s largest union, better treatment from their employer and respect for the services they provide. Today, the ballots have been counted, and the employees’ voices have been heard.”