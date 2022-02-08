RCMP identifying policing priorities in Chestermere

Policing priorities are determined by feedback from residents.

The Chestermere RCMP is hosting an annual virtual town hall meeting to identify policing priorities within the community.

The RCMP is committed to preserving the peace, upholding the law, and providing quality service in partnership with the city, a City of Chestermere media release said.

In addition to responding to calls for services, every year, the RCMP establishes policing priorities to ensure officers focus on the policing issues identified by the public as the most important.

Residents are encouraged to attend the virtual town hall on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and share their opinions on policing priorities for Chestermere.

Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen will be in attendance to listen to residents’ thoughts and ideas.

To submit your feedback on 2022-2023 priorities for the Chestermere RCMP, please take the online survey here, before February 28.

Pre-register for the Virtual Town Hall Meeting here!