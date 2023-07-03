A Captivating Journey of Connection and Belonging:

As the curtain rose on this year’s production of the Passion Play at the Badlands Amphitheatre in Drumheller, the air was filled with anticipation. I had the privilege of attending the performance with my wife, Barb, and we were both captivated by the production’s ability to transport us to a different time and place.

Written by the talented Royal Sproule and based on the gospel of Matthew, the Passion Play boasts a talented cast of 70 performers, mostly volunteers, who brought the ancient story to life. Under the skilled direction of Sproule, the actors embarked on a deeply emotional journey that left a lasting impact on the audience.

Scott Heatcoat’s portrayal of Christ was nothing short of exceptional. He fully immersed himself in the physically demanding role, showcasing the emotional depth and spiritual power associated with the character. Heatcoat’s commitment to his role was evident, and his performance provided a strong foundation for the rest of the cast to build upon.

Kelsey Krogman’s portrayal of Magdalene was equally impressive. As an instructor at the Rosebud School of the Arts, Krogman brought a nuanced perspective to the character, emphasizing the pain of ostracization and the longing for acceptance and belonging. Her chemistry with Heatcoat was palpable, creating a powerful connection that resonated throughout the play.

The script, crafted by Sproule, offered a fresh perspective by providing space for the woman’s point of view, which is often overlooked in traditional retellings of the story. The audience had the opportunity to witness how the encounter with Jesus turned the lives of Magdalene and Matthew/Levi, played by the talented Caleb Gordon, upside down. This exploration of connection and belonging was deeply moving and struck a chord with the audience.

The Passion Play, in its entirety, was a beautifully choreographed and emotionally charged journey. The performances were heartfelt, evoking a range of emotions from joy to sorrow. The commitment of the volunteers and their dedication to delivering an authentic portrayal of the story was evident in every scene.

What made this year’s production particularly special was its relevance to our modern times. The longing for inclusion and the pain of separation, as experienced by Magdalene, resonated with many in the audience. The play reminded us that the themes of connection and belonging are universal and timeless, offering a message of hope and acceptance to all.

In conclusion, the Passion Play at the Badlands Amphitheatre in Drumheller was a truly unforgettable experience. The performances by Scott Heatcoat, Kelsey Krogman, and Caleb Gordon, along with the entire cast, showcased the talent and dedication of the local community. The script’s ability to shed light on the human experience and its universal desire for connection left a profound impact on the audience. This production is a must-see for all Chestermere residents seeking an immersive and thought-provoking theatrical experience.

Remember that the performance only runs over the first three weekends in July so get your tickets right away or the opportunity will slip by.