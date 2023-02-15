Archived city documentation to be destroyed

Chestermere City Council directed administration to dispose of archived records, pending the approval of the three city directors.

“This is a bit of upkeep that legislative services have to do every now and then, and that is disposed of documents that are out of date and no longer relevant to the operations of the city,” Legislative Administrator Kallen Morrison said during the Feb. 14 council meeting.

Documents are typically kept for seven years.

The disposal batch includes community service, finance, and public works documents.

Community service documents such as programs, clients, and volunteer files, Parent Link Centre files, fundraising planning, grant planning, meeting minutes, and financial reports from 2005 to 2015 will be shredded.

Finance reports from 2003 to 2016 including business licenses, dog licenses, accounts payable documentation, cheque runs, and cash receipting batches will also be disposed of.

Lastly, public works documentation including pre-and-post-trip vehicle inspections, purchase orders, general administration files, road safety reports and assessments, tenders, and protractor invoices from 2004 to 2016 will be destroyed.

“We have about 262 boxes of redundant or unnecessary filing that’s not only taking up a lot of space but is also a concern,” Morrison said.

Disposing of more than 260 boxes will cost approximately $2,300.

Morrison explained that the company that does the city’s normal paper shredding will take on the project as soon as Feb. 17, pending approval from the three city directors.

“They do it on-site, so we can monitor them to make sure any sensitive information isn’t being taken away somewhere,” Morrison said. “We can watch them dispose of it.”