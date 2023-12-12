In a heartening display of community spirit, Chestermere’s very own Fire Department has brought some much-needed cheer to the Sahota family in an extraordinary act of kindness that has lit up more than just their home.

Satvir Sahota, a resident of Chestermere, was in the midst of setting up holiday lights, a request from his 12-year-old daughter, when an unexpected accident occurred. The ladder he had used numerous times suddenly broke, causing him to fall approximately 13 feet. Fortunately, Sahota remained on the ladder, but the impact resulted in a broken ankle.

Following the incident, with the assistance of a neighbor, Sahota called 911, leading to his transportation to the emergency department in Strathmore, Alta. Responding to the emergency call were not only paramedics but also members of the Chestermere Fire Department.

After assessing the situation and noting that the EMS team had everything under control, the firefighters initially left the scene. However, in a surprising turn of events, Sahota received news from his neighbor that the firefighters had returned to his house.

Through his security camera feed, Sahota witnessed a scene that filled him with gratitude and disbelief. The firefighters, having taken it upon themselves, were setting up the holiday lights. They meticulously opened all the boxes scattered in the yard and completed the decoration with commendable skill.

Sahota, amazed by this gesture, watched from the emergency room as the firefighters transformed his home into a festive wonder. He was particularly touched, uncertain if he had mentioned to them that the lights were meant to be a delight for his daughter.

The impact of this act of kindness was profound on Sahota’s daughter, who, despite feeling remorseful about her father’s injury, was overjoyed to see her holiday wish fulfilled. The young girl is eagerly anticipating a visit to the fire department with her mother, a trip filled with gratitude and excitement.

This touching story not only highlights the selflessness and community-minded spirit of Chestermere’s firefighters but also serves as a beacon of warmth and goodwill in a week marked by political peculiarities in the city. The Sahota family’s experience is a reminder of the extraordinary people who make Chestermere a truly special community, especially during the holiday season.

