Chestermere Mirrors Alberta’s Record Demographic Growth

As Alberta establishes itself as the frontrunner in Canada’s demographic growth, Chestermere isn’t far behind with its booming construction and development, reflecting the province’s upward trend.

According to the recent report by Statistics Canada, between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, Alberta set the pace for the country, boasting the fastest population growth across all provinces and territories, with an increase of 4 per cent. This surge can be attributed not just to international migration but also to a record-breaking net gain from interprovincial migration.

Highlighting this significant milestone, the report stated, “Alberta saw 56,245 more people moving to the province than leaving it, establishing the highest annual net interprovincial gains not only for Alberta but for any province or territory since data has been comparably recorded from 1971/1972.”

Ontario and British Columbia trailed behind, each registering a 3 per cent increase, while Manitoba and Saskatchewan noted a 2.9 per cent and 2.6 per cent rise, respectively. Quebec, despite its record 2.3 per cent growth, stood second to the last, with Newfoundland and Labrador registering the least growth, at 1.3 per cent.

Drawing parallels to the past, the demographic surge on July 1, 2023, marks the steepest population growth in a 12-month span since 1957—a year remembered for the Hungarian refugee crisis and the peak of the baby boom era. “The increase observed last year is over double the one in 1957 (+555,000). With this pace, Canada’s population would double in the next 25 years,” the report detailed.

Diving deeper, the report reveals that 98 per cent of the Canadian population’s growth from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, stemmed from net international migration. In contrast, only 2 per cent resulted from the net difference between births and deaths. This growth led the nation to another monumental milestone: on June 16, 2023, Canada’s population exceeded 40 million.

Chestermere’s burgeoning building growth stands as a testament to these figures, highlighting the city’s appeal and potential in the eyes of newcomers. With Alberta leading in demographic growth, Chestermere’s future shines brighter than ever, promising opportunities, development, and a vibrant community for all its residents.