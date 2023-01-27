Chestermere not-for-profits awarded grant funding

The Human Services Advisory Board (HSAB) awarded Chestermere not-for-profits with more than $170,000 in grant funding for 2023 programs.

A total of $173,394 grant funding from Chestermere Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and United Way will be allocated to 11 programs offered from local organizations.

“On behalf of myself and fellow committee members, it is truly rewarding to see the positive impact and successes of the local programs and agencies who have benefited from the Human Services Advisory Board grant funding,” Committee Chair Scot Caithness said.

The city received 15 applications from organizations requesting $338,993.24 of grant funding, a City of Chestermere media release said.

Every year, the HSAB which is made up of two city councillors, and community volunteers, awards FCSS and United Way funds to project proposals that contribute to social programs that achieve equity and social inclusion goals set out in the Social Investment Framework (SIF).

The SIF outlines goals such as achieving a vibrant, connected, and engaged neighbourhood and community, promoting positive mental health, and ensuring individuals and families are healthy, connected and engaged.

United Way funding of $8,000 was allocated to Accredited Supports to the Community for the Healthy Families Home Visitation Program, $9,388 for Camp Chestermere’s CLTD Teen Leadership Program, $5,000 for the Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta Financial Literacy, Work Readiness, and Entrepreneurship for Chestermere Youth program, $15,187 for Synergy’s SHOUT Program, and $5,819 for the Trellis Society Six Week Circle Time in the Park 0–5 Years Old Program.

FCSS Funding of $24,888 was allocated to Camp Chestermere for the Helping All Campers Succeed Program, $9,880 for Camp Chestermere’s Volunteer Mentorship Program Coordinator, $34,000 for the Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association Counselling Supports for Immigrant Families, $10,000 for the Chestermere Food Bank’s Community Kitchen, $5,732 for the Chestermere Public Library’s Afterschool Program, and $45,500 for Synergy’s SHOUT Program.

The HSAB grants are distributed annually to local not-for-profits and organizations.

The application for 2024 project funding will be open on Jan. 30 and must be submitted by March 31.

Additional grant funding opportunities will be available through the Community Grants and Vitality Grant in March.