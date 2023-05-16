Chestermere Public Library recognized for innovative program

The Chestermere Public Library won the Marigold Making a Difference Award for Large Libraries for the test drive a hobby kit collection.

The award celebrates library services striving for excellence in innovative programs and initiatives.

“To apply, we had to show a program, service, or event that we were providing for the community that was unique, and not just sending out books, movies, or video games,” library marketing and social media coordinator Spencer McDonald said.

The test drive a hobby kits are a collection of starter kits for a variety of popular hobbies, including soap making, bird watching, painting, rock tumbling, badminton, and yoga.

“It’s a low-cost investment to find out if you like the hobby before you invest or purchase more items for it,” McDonald said.

She explained the idea of renting tools or supplies is extremely popular for libraries, however, this is the first time a library has rented out an entire starter kit.

In addition to the Marigold Making a Difference Award for Large Libraries, the library received funding that will be used to expand the test drive a hobby kit collection, or further programs. Photo/Spencer McDonald

The library nominated the test drive a hobby kit collection, and the inclusivity collection.

“We had no idea we were winning,” McDonald said. “When they announced it, there was a lot of excitement.”

The Chestermere Public Library received a lot of positive feedback from other libraries about the initiative.

“A lot of people were asking questions about it and how other libraries could introduce this concept into their library,” McDonald said.

In addition to the award, the library also received funding to be used to expand the test drive a hobby kit collection, or to further programs.

“With winning this award we can continue to prove that we provide a lot to our area, even though we’re competing against libraries that are double or triple our size,” McDonald said. “With this award, we can continue to justify that we are heading in the right direction, and what we do matters to the community.”

Without the support of the City of Chestermere through the Chestermere Community Grant, the test drive a hobby kit collection wouldn’t have been possible.

“Thank you to the city for their financial support,” McDonald said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to introduce this super popular program or kits.”

There are more than 25 kits available.

McDonald encourages anyone interested in trying out a new hobby, to stop by the library and see all of the kits available or call the library to be added to the test drive a hobby kit waitlist.

For more information on the test drive a hobby collection, visit the Chestermere Public Library website.