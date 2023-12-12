Chestermere residents Nicole Voth and Sherri Billingsley traveled to Calgary just to help children in need at the Samaritan’s Purse processing centre.

Nicole, 51, is spending two days (Dec. 2 and 6) and Sherri, 42, spent one day (Dec. 6) inspecting Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes before they are packed in cartons and transported to Central America, West Africa, Philippines and Ukraine. There, they will be given to children who in many cases have never received a gift in their lives.

It’s the 10th time Nicole has volunteered at the Operation Christmas Child Calgary processing centre. “I love the comaraderie here and I like seeing what others have packed so I get ideas for the shoeboxes I’ll pack next year.” Nicole has packed Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes with school supplies, toys and hygiene items for 15 years, including two boxes this year.

“I see how this program impacts children and their families all over the world,” said Sherri, an Operation Christmas Child financial partner who’s supported the ministry for 30 years. It’s her third year volunteering at the processing centre. “We can see the results of our volunteering and donating.”

**It’s not too late for Chestermere residents to help children in need. Shoeboxes can be dropped off at our Calgary processing centre (20 Hopewell Way NE) as late as Friday, December 15. In addition, shoeboxes can be packed online, anytime of the year, at www.PackaBox.ca.**

