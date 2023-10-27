City of Chestermere Claims a win in Judicial Review in Municipal Inspection

While the city of Chestermere is celebrating what it calls a “First Win in Court Against Municipal Affairs,” we must maintain a skeptical stance and examine the details closely.

On October 12, 2023, the City of Chestermere claimed its first victory at the Court of Kings Bench concerning its application for a Judicial Review of Municipal Affairs Inspection and the report by George Cuff. The court ruled in favor of Chestermere on a specific issue – Minister McIver’s failure to provide the Record of Evidence that led to the investigation.

The City’s lawyer, Jeff Moroz, argued that if the Ministry imposed such severe measures as an inspection on Chestermere, they must have readily available evidence to support it. The judge agreed with this point and set the next court date for November 6th, 2023.

Additionally, the judge ordered Municipal Affairs to provide an affidavit by November 1st, 2023, explaining the status of the evidence provision. While the City’s lawyer expressed satisfaction with this decision, it’s essential to remember that this is just one aspect of a complex legal battle.

Mayor Colvin celebrated the news, stating, “This is a great day for the City of Chestermere, Administration, and Council.” He also expressed his concern about the principles of Procedural Fairness not being upheld during the inspection process. However, it’s worth noting that the City’s stance is just one side of the story, and there are likely differing perspectives on this matter.

The origins of this dispute date back to Mayor Colvin’s inauguration, with allegations of corruption within Municipal Affairs. Minister McIver initiated inquiries into these allegations, leading to a preliminary review and the appointment of George Cuff to scrutinize the City’s operations.

The City contests the reliability of Cuff’s report, citing factual discrepancies, hearsay, and uncorroborated allegations. They claim to have provided evidence to refute the report’s findings, which has not been acknowledged by Municipal Affairs. However, it’s essential to consider that both sides may have valid points, and the truth may lie somewhere in between.

The City’s concerns about Natural Justice and Procedural Fairness are significant, emphasizing the right to know accusations and address concerns. But it’s important to acknowledge that different interpretations of these principles may exist.

The City is also advocating for the revocation of Ministerial Orders and the dismissal of the Official Administrator, citing interference in their policies and decision-making. However, these claims may be contested by Municipal Affairs, and we should remain open to diverse perspectives.

In response to their unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter with Municipal Affairs, the City filed an application for a Judicial Review in September 2023. This application seeks various remedies and is supported by multiple evidential bases.

As this legal battle unfolds, it’s essential to keep in mind that there are differing viewpoints and interpretations of the events in question. Our commitment is to provide you with balanced reporting and the most accurate information available. Stay tuned for further developments on this complex and ongoing case.