De Havilland Field Project is exciting news for the Chestermere, Strathmore, and Langdon area

Exciting news for Chestermere residents! The De Havilland Field, a state-of-the-art aircraft assembly and production facility, is set to become a vital part of our community. Located just 10 minutes east of Chestermere, in Wheatland County, this facility will bring numerous economic benefits to our area.

The De Havilland Field will serve as the hub for the assembly and production of reliable and rugged Canadian aircraft that are deployed on missions worldwide. The facility will feature an advanced aircraft assembly plant, a runway, parts manufacturing and distribution centers, a maintenance repair and overhaul center, and even educational spaces for training the workforce of the future. Additionally, office buildings and a De Havilland Canada aircraft museum will be part of this exciting development.

The aircraft manufacturing operations at De Havilland Field will complement the existing parts manufacturing facilities in Victoria, British Columbia, and the engineering and customer support center of excellence in Toronto, Ontario. This expansion showcases the growing importance of our region in the aviation industry.

De Havilland Field will be responsible for the final assembly of various aircraft models, including the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER aircraft, which was recently launched, as well as the renowned DHC-6 Twin Otter and Dash 8-400 aircraft. There are also plans to resume production of the DHC-6 Twin Otter and Dash 8-400 models.

One of the key advantages of De Havilland Field’s location is its proximity to a large, young, and diverse labor pool in Alberta. This means abundant job opportunities for our community members. Moreover, the family-friendly cost of living in Chestermere makes it an attractive place for aviation professionals to settle down and contribute to this exciting project. With a world-class international airport nearby, efficient parts distribution to the global customer base is also ensured.

Once fully operational, De Havilland Field is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs in our area. This will have a significant positive impact on our local economy, boosting employment opportunities and stimulating growth.

The development of De Havilland Field is currently undergoing approval processes, including amendments to the Wheatland County Area Structure Plan and re-zoning. Additionally, regulatory approvals from Transport Canada and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada are required. These processes ensure that the facility meets all necessary standards and regulations.

The De Havilland Field will not only bring economic benefits to Chestermere but also contribute to the growth and prominence of our region in the aviation industry. We eagerly await the completion of this exciting project, which will create job opportunities, attract skilled professionals, and bring prosperity to our community.