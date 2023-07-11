Global Temperature Spikes: Chestermere Feels the Heat

Chestermere, along with the rest of the globe, experienced an unprecedented temperature hike on Tuesday July 4th, with the day going on record as the hottest in the last 44 years, if not longer.

As per data from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a widely utilized resource among climate scientists, Tuesday’s average global temperature was noted at 17.18 degrees Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit). A day before, on Monday, the average had touched 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking a record that lasted a mere 24 hours.

Though these measurements aren’t official records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Sarah Kapnick, NOAA’s chief scientist, emphasized their importance in indicating the current state of our climate. The hottest day prior to this was in August 2021, as confirmed by Kapnick.

Chris Field, a climate scientist from Stanford University, who was not involved in the calculations, said, “A record like this is another piece of evidence for the now massively supported proposition that global warming is pushing us into a hotter future.”

Even though the new average temperatures near 37.8 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) might not seem particularly sweltering to many of us in Chestermere, the global high for Tuesday was nearly a full degree Celsius higher than the 1979-2000 average.

The escalation in temperatures can lead to severe conditions for people worldwide. Rising heat can pose significant health risks, especially for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

As residents of Chestermere, we must be proactive about our wellbeing during these rising temperatures. Erinanne Saffell, Arizona’s state climatologist, advises ensuring proper hydration, staying cool, avoiding over-exertion outdoors, and looking out for those at increased risk due to the heat.

Our current scenario follows months of “truly unreal meteorology and climate stats for the year.” Record warmth in the North Atlantic, record low sea ice in Antarctica, and a rapidly strengthening El Nino were some of the phenomena noted by Jason Furtado, a meteorology professor at the University of Oklahoma.

While long-term measurements are typically used to track global warming, these new figures are a stark reminder that climate change is pushing us into uncharted territories. It’s crucial to note that these figures will be considered for official record calculations by NOAA, as confirmed by Deke Arndt, director of the National Center for Environmental Information.

Record-breaking temperatures were reported this week from Quebec to Peru, including nine consecutive days in Beijing where temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius. Numerous U.S. cities have also been recording all-time highs, and it’s predicted that Wednesday may bring another unofficial record.

In light of these developments, it’s more important than ever for us in Chestermere to stay informed, stay prepared, and continue our efforts towards mitigating the effects of climate change in our community.