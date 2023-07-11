Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere (OACC)

June seems to have come and gone in a flash. What a month of celebration in Chestermere. From Seniors Week to the Carnival, it was wonderful to see residents of all ages out in the community enjoying themselves.

The OACC will not be meeting in July (a little vacation for everyone), but we hope to see all of you at our August meeting.

OACC News & Community Events

SENIOR’S WEEK IS A WRAP! What an amazing week full of events – one that we believe, was the best ever. With over 650 participants and daily events, it was wonderful to see such an inclusive and diverse celebration of Seniors and Older Adults in our community. From having tea, riding a bicycle, catching the sights from a different perspective on a pontoon boat ride, or making new friends at games night, the energy at every of the event was incredible. What a great way to recognize the contributions of our most treasured residents!

And of course, the week could not have happened without the hours of work from the 2023 Seniors Week Planning Group and the over 100 volunteers! A heartfelt thank you everyone involved. Bigger and better next year!

Did you know that there are bicycles available at the City to “rent” for Seniors and Older Adults? The bicycles that were featured during the Seniors Week Tour de Chestermere are available for use. The City, using a grant dedicated for Seniors, was able to purchase some bicycles, a tricycle, and a few electric bikes for Seniors to sign out to use on the amazing paths throughout our community. If you are interested, contact Craig or Christian at the City (cmcleod@chestermere.ca or 403-7050 ext. 7094; clutz-orozco@chestermere.ca or 403-7050 ext. 7092).

It is a great time of year to have some neighbour or family fun time. The City of Chestermere has a Block Party based program designed to build connection and community. So, gather your neighbours or family and have a cook off or BBQ with the help of the City. Each kit includes cookware, dishes, utensils, and recipe books to use, along with a gift card to help purchase some of the ingredients. Check it out by contacting Craig at 403-7050 ext. 7094 or email him at cmcleod@chestermere.ca. It’s a great way to have some fun!

Don’t forget to check out what’s happening at the Library. Stop by the library to see what’s going on or send an email to Jackson at jlongworth@chestermerepubliclibrary.com for a copy of their monthly newsletter.

Whitecappers have sent out their monthly calendar of events as well. They post it at the club, or you can check online at www.whitecappers.ca for all of the activities they have planned. They have something for everyone so take a moment to check out their events.

Finally, a reminder about the Chestermere Conversation Café. This group is intended to support caregivers and family members of those working with Dementia or memory loss. Regardless of where you or your family member is in the dementia journey, it is a casual conversation setting offering peer support. Family members and dementia patients are welcome to join in. Future meetings will be held on the 4th Monday of every month from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Lakeshore Manor (200 Marina Drive, Chestermere). NOTE: The next meeting will be on Monday, July 24th.

Remember you can contact Don at 403-473-1564 or check out the link for more information: https://dementianetworkcalgary.ca/event/new-chestermere-conversation-cafe-in-person/

News & Views on Health

Here is the health update from Calgary Rural Primary Care Network (CRPCN) which services Chestermere.

Welcome to summer from CRPCN! We all look forward to this time of year to get outside, get in our gardens, meet friends on patio’s and take in the many walking, cycling paths in Chestermere. Our health is often taken for granted till something changes. For more education around diet and exercise please know that your doctor likely belongs to a Primary Care Network, and you can ask to speak to the Diabetic Nurse, General Nurse, Dietician, Foot Care Specialist, or Social Worker to gain knowledge and education, one on one, to get support and stay healthy. Did you know a simple blood test called A1C tests for blood sugars and is a good indicator of pre diabetic states. Normal is less than 6.0 ug/L Watching your intake of high sugar and processed foods as well as a 20-minute walk daily can keep this level down.

Please be aware that CRPCN will be at several of the Wellness Wednesday at Anniversary Park this summer. Also, we are bringing an Elder Abuse Awareness Project to the area that all are welcome to attend through Lunch and Learns at Lakeshore Manor and Whitecappers. As well, our workshops are available online at www.CRPCN.ca and include Happiness Basics, Heart Health, Craving Change.

Enjoy your summer activities and take a moment to appreciate your health

Join the Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere

Are you an older adult? Do you live or work in Chestermere or the immediate surrounding area? Do you want to engage and/or volunteer in the community with similar residents? Do you have family that fits this demographic that you care for or have living in Chestermere? Did you know that as a business or organization that has an interest in providing services or programs for our older adults you are more than welcome to be a member of OACC? We welcome adult children of older adults, caregivers, educators, agencies, service organizations, funders, community partners and the community at large. The common goal is to work for the betterment of older adults in our community.

OACC – Upcoming Meeting Date – Wednesday, August 16th at 1:30PM – 3:30PM (200 Marina Drive, Chestermere). While walk-ins are welcome to our meetings, RSVPs are appreciated. Please email Joanne jumpmaster2@shaw.ca or Betty illingw8@telus.net or Shannon shannon.fetterly@lakeshoremanor.ca

The OACC welcomes community businesses, organizations, and service providers to join our meetings as a guest speaker. If you are interested, please reach out to Joanne, Betty, or Shannon.