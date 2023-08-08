Older Adults Coalition of Chestermere (OACC)

As we enjoy our summer weather, the City is buzzing with activity. Whether you are spending time at the beach at Anniversary Park or taking in some live entertainment at John Peake Park, it’s great to be out and about.

OACC News

& Community Events

As mentioned last month, the OACC took a break from meeting for the month of July, but we were busy behind the scenes working hard. We are looking forward to seeing everyone on August 16, 2023, at 1:30pm at Lakeshore Manor as we resume our meetings.

OACC continue to work on the projects funded by the 2022 Community Grant Fund. The initial project was the completion of the 2023 Older Adults’ Resource Handbook which has been a huge success. A special congratulations to Kiran Randhawa for completing the translation of the English version and releasing the Punjabi version of the Handbook on July 10, 2023. It is amazing that this Handbook has become such a highly utilized resource for our entire community. Kiran, through her non-profit society, the Chestermere Senior Services Inc., was also able to have this project funded by the 2022 Community Grant Fund. Thanks to Kiran for all of her hard work for our community.

We have the final project funded by the 2022 Community Grant Fund nearing its completion and expected to roll out within the next month – so stay tuned for the announcement coming shortly! Just a little excited!!!

There are lots of upcoming events for you to enjoy around the City. The Chestermere Music Festival is back – Saturday, August 12 from 11:00am – 10:30pm at John Peake Park. It looks like it will be a fun filled day with live music, food trucks and a great way to enjoy a day at the park. There will also be fireworks to end the festivities.

Registration for the 34th Annual Chestermere Country Fair’s Red Ribbon Competition is now open, so dust off those family recipes for your chance to win a prize (and bragging rights). There are lots of categories for entries – something for everyone you might say. Baking, preserves, honey, flowers, vegetables/herbs/fruit, handicrafts & fibre arts, quilting, photography, arts & crafts, Lego models (kids only), wine, and beer. Check out the booklet for full details or contact the Ag Society at https://www.rvcagsociety.ca/red-ribbon-competition. There is a 2023 Country Fair Booklet on the website with all of the categories and details. Registrations are open until 6:00pm on Friday, September 8th. Mark your calendar to attend the fair on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, starting with the parade.

There is still time to have a Block Part or Family BBQ. The City of Chestermere has a Block Party based program designed to build connection and community. So, gather your neighbours or family and have a cook off or BBQ with the help of the City. Each kit includes cookware, dishes, utensils, and recipe books to use, along with a gift card to help purchase some of the ingredients. Check it out by contacting Craig at 403-7050 ext. 7094 or email him at cmcleod@chestermere.ca. It’s a great way to have some fun!

Whitecappers have sent out their monthly calendar of events as well. They post it at the club, or you can check online at www.whitecappers.ca for all of the activities they have planned. They have something for everyone so take a moment to check out their events.

Finally, the Chestermere RCMP will be hosting their Regimental Ball on October 21, 2023. It is shaping up to be an event to remember. It is a formal gala, so break out those floor length evening gowns and tuxedos and enjoy a glorious evening celebrating the RCMP. Tickets are available at https://cityofchestermere.ticketspice.com/regimental-ball and are selling fast so if you are thinking about going, don’t delay or you may be disappointed.

News & Views on Health

Summer is well and truly underway. Be sure to stay hydrated and stay covered, especially with the significant heat warnings we are having.

As mentioned last month, CRPCN (Calgary Rural Primary Care Network) are bringing an Elder Abuse Awareness project to the area. This initiative encompasses Chestermere, Langdon, Strathmore, Gleichen and the surrounding areas. The Awareness Committee is comprised of representation from Langdon OK Seniors Club, Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere (OACC), Chestermere Cultural Connection, Lakeshore Manor, Chestermere RCMP, City of Chestermere, Alberta Health Services – Addiction & Mental Health, Wheatland Family & Community Support Services, Wheatland County Food Bank Society, CRPCN Community Development Coordinators and CRPCN Awareness Coordinator for Elder Abuse.

This initiative is funded by the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) Grant. The goal of the is to increase awareness of elder abuse in the identified communities for community members of all ages and backgrounds, including service providers and agencies. It is our plan to increase community awareness, raise consciousness, increase knowledge, and connect community members, businesses, groups, senior organizations, and schools with resources and educational material that are sensitive and appropriate for targeted audience.

It is important for Seniors, families, friends, and service providers to be able to identify elder abuse in their own lives and in the lives of other seniors; learn strategies to address the elder abuse; know that they are not alone with their experiences; have a safe place to discuss issues; learn about resources that could help with elder abuse situations; and develop strategies to prevent elder abuse.

Communities must learn how to recognize elder abuse, how to respond to incidences of elder abuse, resources that could help with elder abuse situations, and to prevent elder abuse for seniors in their care.

Although we are early in this initiative, this is a much-needed program for our community. Please stay tuned for more updates and community engagement opportunities.

Enjoy your summer activities and take a moment to appreciate your health

Join the Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere

Are you an older adult? Do you live or work in Chestermere or the immediate surrounding area? Do you want to engage and/or volunteer in the community with similar residents? Do you have family that fits this demographic that you care for or have living in Chestermere? Did you know that as a business or organization that has an interest in providing services or programs for our older adults you are more than welcome to be a member of OACC? We welcome adult children of older adults, caregivers, educators, agencies, service organizations, funders, community partners and the community at large. The common goal is to work for the betterment of older adults in our community.

OACC – Upcoming Meeting Date – Wednesday, August 16 at 1:30PM – 3:30PM Lakeshore Manor (200 Marina Drive, Chestermere). While walk-ins are welcome to our meetings, RSVPs are appreciated. Please email Joanne jumpmaster2@shaw.ca or Betty illingw8@telus.net or Shannon shannon.fetterly@lakeshoremanor.ca

The OACC welcomes community businesses, organizations, and service providers to join our meetings as a guest speaker. If you are interested, please reach out to Joanne, Betty, or Shannon.