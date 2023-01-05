Pond hockey championship brings thousands to Chestermere

Chestermere’s annual Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship brought out thousands of spectators for the three-day hockey and ringette tournament in support of local not-for-profits.

From Dec. 27 until Dec. 29, between 6,000 and 17,000 spectators came out to cheer on nearly 1,000 players and watch 1,207 games.

“The event was a huge success this year. Thankfully, the weather was in our favour to bring out big crowds. Overall, we were extremely happy with the turnout,” Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship founder and event director Alex Halat said.

This year, the championship supported Camp Chestermere, Synergy, Chestermere Food Bank and the Chestermere Women Crises Society (CWCS).

The CWCS was on site, collecting cash and toiletry donations, while spectators, Chestermere residents, and visitors were asked to bring a non-perishable food item with them for the Chestermere Food Bank.

While the tournament is in support of local not-for-profit organizations, it also brings the community, friends, and family together, to enjoy hockey and ringette.

Players of all skill levels were encouraged to join the tournament, with Atom B, Bantam A, Midget A, Midget B, Novice, Peewee A, Peewee B, Ringette U12, Ringette U14, Ringette U16, and Tyke teams.

“It’s a community event. It’s a way of getting families and friends together to enjoy what the city has to offer in a non-competitive atmosphere,” Halat said.

Throughout the multi-day tournament, Halat heard a lot of positive feedback from spectators and players and is working to ensure future tournaments are seamless.

“Being our sixth year and still growing we are bound to have hiccups,” Halat said. “We are learning year by year and hopefully will become seamless in the years to come.”

Although the tournament just finished, Halat and event organizers are excited to start planning next year’s tournament and are hopeful to add even more to the event.

Without the support of volunteers, the Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship wouldn’t be possible every year.

“The volunteers made everything perfect. Without the volunteers’ nothing would have been possible last week,” Halat said.