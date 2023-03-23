Renowned Calgary lawyer Alain Hepner Pleads Not Guilty on behalf of Kim Wallace at Strathmore Provincial Court

“Presumed Innocent … I am innocent of the charge brought against me and I look forward to being able to clear my good name in court, before a judge, who will hear all the facts of the case. I have plead not guilty and await for the court date to be announced.

Canadian Charter of Rights

Purpose:

First, section 11(d) guarantees the right of any person charged with an offence to be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

For those in our community, who have pre-judged me without knowing any of the facts, I remind them of what it means to be Canadian, to live in a country where we value our freedom and our rights. I have the right, just as we all do, to be presumed innocent. We all deserve the right to an unbiased opinion until the facts of a case are heard in a court of law.

Spreading rumours and gossip only serves to harm, rather than build up our community. Chestermere is a beautiful place to live. We should not allow the toxicity created by lies and rumours to permeate our city. I ask all of us, no matter what the situation, wait until both sides are heard before forming an opinion of others. Let’s work together to create a community we are proud of, where morals and values win over gossip and rumours. “

Kim Wallace