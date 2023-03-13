Strathmore RCMP working to mitigate online bullying

24 hours ago
The Strathmore RCMP are working with schools to educate students on the impacts of bullying and violence. Photo/Metro

RCMP members visit schools to educate students on the impacts of bullying and violence.

The Strathmore RCMP is continuing to work with schools to mitigate online bullying. 

Typically, online bullying situations are reported by the school or by a parent, explained Strathmore RCMP S/Sgt. Mark Wielgosz. 

When the source of the message is confirmed, RCMP members complete checks to ensure the complaint is legitimate. 

“Parents are brought into the discussion to determine what the most appropriate and effective course of action is to take depending on what the established series of events were,” said Wielgosz.

The discussions include if both parties can co-exist in and out of school, if an informal or formal penalty is appropriate, or if formal charges should be pursued. 

If charges are pursued, usually no contact conditions are implemented, and safety planning is initiated.

“Every effort is made to find a long-lasting solution to these situations within our schools,” said Wielgosz. 

Along with school efforts, the Strathmore RCMP continue to visit schools and educate students on the impacts of issues like bullying and violence.

