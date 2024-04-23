Boil-Water Advisory Issued for Several Rocky View County Communities

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has issued a boil-water advisory for residents of several communities in Rocky View County, following issues with a local water system managed by a company directed by former Chestermere Mayor Jeff Colvin. The advisory, which was released late Friday night, affects users of the Salt Box Coulee, Calling Horse Estates, Windmill Water Co-op, and Deer Springs water systems.

The issue stems from complications at the Salt Box Coulee waterworks, prompting AHS to caution residents served by these systems. “Due to an issue with the Salt Box Coulee waterworks system and several Rocky View County water systems which draw water from it, a boil-water advisory is in place for residences supplied by these water systems,” the AHS news release stated.

Approximately 69 homes are affected by the advisory, according to AHS spokesperson Janine Poersch in her communication with CBC News. Residents and businesses connected to the impacted systems are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food, making infant formula or juices, and creating ice.

It’s noted that water for bathing or washing clothes does not require boiling. For hand-washing, AHS recommends using soap and water followed by an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing over 60% alcohol after drying hands.

While corrective actions are underway, the duration of the boil-water advisory is currently unspecified. AHS environmental public health officers are diligently monitoring the situation, which includes sampling and testing the drinking water to confirm its safety for consumption.

For updates and more detailed information on how to safely use water during a boil-water advisory, residents and business owners are encouraged to visit the AHS website.

