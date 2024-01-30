Chestermere Champions Community Growth: 2024 United Way and FCSS Funding Recipients Announced

In a significant move towards bolstering community support and development, the City of Chestermere has proudly announced the recipients of the 2024 United Way Partnership and Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) funding. This announcement marks a pivotal step in empowering local organizations and programs dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Chestermere.

The 2024 United Way Partnership has allocated a total of $43,394 in funding to several notable organizations. These funds are aimed at supporting various initiatives that play a crucial role in community development and individual well-being. The beneficiaries of this funding are as follows:

Accredited Supports to the Community, receiving $8,000, which will significantly contribute to their ongoing efforts in providing vital community services.

Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society, awarded a substantial $32,894, to aid in their critical work supporting women in crisis situations.

Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta, with a $2,500 allocation, to continue their educational programs focusing on youth development.

In addition to the United Way funding, the FCSS program has announced a generous sum of $63,230 to support local initiatives. This funding will enhance the reach and impact of various community-based programs. The recipients under this category include:

Camp Chestermere, receiving $11,480, to further their work in offering recreational and educational activities for the youth.

Chestermere Public Library, with a grant of $4,500, to continue fostering a love for reading and learning in the community.

Synergy, receiving the largest share of $47,250, to support their wide range of community initiatives and programs.

The City of Chestermere is also reviewing additional funding related to Community Grants. This information is eagerly anticipated and is expected to be released in the coming days, further showcasing the city’s commitment to nurturing a thriving and supportive community environment.

This funding announcement is more than just a financial allocation; it represents the City of Chestermere’s unwavering support for local organizations and programs that are the backbone of the community. Through these partnerships and funding, Chestermere continues to demonstrate its dedication to creating a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive environment for all its residents.

