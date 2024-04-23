Chestermere Springs Forward with Rainbow Road Twinning Project

Chestermere, Alberta — The City of Chestermere is gearing up to restart the much-anticipated Rainbow Road Twinning Project this spring, with construction activities scheduled to resume in the last week of April. After a seasonal halt during the winter months, the city is poised to continue its mission to bolster the local infrastructure, ensuring the project stays on track for its planned completion.

“The Rainbow Road Twinning project is designed to enhance connectivity, safety, and overall efficiency for all residents and commuters who rely on this vital transportation artery,” stated the City of Chestermere. This phase of the project is meticulously planned, focusing on sustainability, minimizing disruptions, and maintaining high standards of construction quality.

In recognition of the community’s need for transparency, the city commits to keeping the public well-informed. Regular updates on the project’s progress, important milestones, and potential impacts on local traffic will be shared to foster community engagement and collaboration.

With the resumption of construction, the city encourages residents to exercise caution and patience. The project, crucial for improving daily commutes and enhancing road safety, is projected to reach completion by November 2024.

