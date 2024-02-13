Langdon Community gets annual Funding Boost

In a recent move that underscores the interconnectedness of communities within Rocky View County, a significant funding approval aims to enrich Langdon’s cultural and recreational landscape, with ripple effects expected to reach the neighboring city of Chestermere. The County’s Recreation Governance Committee has green-lighted a $90,000 funding package designed to sustain various community groups and organizations in Langdon for an additional year.

During a committee meeting held on February 7, County officials reviewed funding requests amounting to $91,930, earmarked for disbursement from the Langdon Special Tax Grant. This grant is specifically allocated to support nonprofit organizations in Langdon that provide cultural and recreational programs to the community.

A notable portion of the funding, amounting to $40,000, has been dedicated to the upkeep of Langdon’s cherished outdoor spaces, including the ball diamonds at Iron Horse Field and Langdon Park. This commitment ensures that these facilities will receive regular maintenance from Rocky View County-funded workers, enhancing the quality of recreational spaces available to both Langdon and Chestermere residents.

The Langdon Community Association (LCA) is set to receive $30,250 from the grant, which will bolster its operational budget. The allocated funds will cover essential services such as utilities for the Langdon Field House, snow removal operations, and monthly inspections of playground equipment, ensuring safe and enjoyable recreational spaces for families.

The Langdon Theatre Association has been granted $15,000, which will alleviate costs associated with theatre rental fees and support the continuation of its annual field trips, enriching the cultural experiences available to the community.

The Synergy Youth and Community Development Society also benefits from this funding initiative, with a $6,680 grant aimed at purchasing program equipment. This investment will enhance the organization’s ability to deliver engaging and impactful programs to the youth and community members.

The unanimous approval of these grants by the committee members signifies a collective commitment to fostering a vibrant community life in Langdon, with positive implications for Chestermere due to their close proximity. Such initiatives not only strengthen the fabric of local communities but also highlight the importance of collaboration and support across neighboring areas in promoting cultural and recreational well-being.

