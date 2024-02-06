Pomp, Pageantry, and Unbelievable Cuteness

In a vibrant celebration of diversity and self-expression, Grade 1 students at Prairie Waters Elementary School, the only Primary Years Programme International Baccalaureate School in Rockyview Schools, dazzled the community with a unique fashion show on February 2nd. The event marked the culmination of a six-week inquiry into personal and cultural identity, allowing students to share their individual stories through the creative medium of fashion.

Teachers Angele Schiltz, Erin Linton, Ms. Leung, and Ms. Gosselin spearheaded the initiative, emphasizing the project’s role in facilitating a deeper understanding of identity. “The social studies aspect of what we were covering talks about identity, our central idea, and the groups that we belong to that help form our identity,” Schiltz explained. This inquiry-based approach encouraged students to explore and present the diverse facets of their lives, including family backgrounds, cultural heritage, and personal passions, in alignment with the Primary Years Programme’s (PYP) commitment to developing global-mindedness and conceptual understanding.

Parental involvement was a cornerstone of the project, with families assisting students in researching their ancestry and crafting presentations. This partnership between home and school enriched students’ learning experiences, providing a nuanced perspective on how personal histories shape individual identities.

The fashion show served as a dynamic platform for students to display their heritage and interests, ranging from traditional attire to symbols of their hobbies. Schiltz praised the event’s impact on students’ confidence and willingness to take risks, noting significant growth in their self-assurance during practice sessions and the final runway walk in front of their families. The success of the event underscored the effectiveness of practice and preparation, boosting students’ poise and performance.

Engaging the broader school community, the fashion show was a collaborative effort involving students and staff in various roles, from music selection to event logistics. This inclusive project not only highlighted the talents of the Grade 1 class but also fostered a sense of unity and collaboration. Prairie Waters Elementary is a PYP [Primary Years Programme] International Baccalaureate School – the only one in Rockyview Schools.

The PYP offers an inquiry-based, transdisciplinary curriculum framework that builds conceptual understanding. It is a student-centered approach to education for children aged 3-12. It reflects the best of educational research, thought leadership and experience derived from IB World Schools.

Motivated by a desire to welcome families back into the school environment, the educators at Prairie Waters Elementary envision the fashion show becoming a beloved tradition. “I really hope this is a tradition that continues,” said Schiltz, underscoring the project’s role in bridging learning with community engagement.

The fashion show resonated with Chestermere parents and residents, serving as a poignant reminder of the community’s commitment to celebrating diversity, creativity, and resilience. The enthusiastic response from the local media, including the staff from the Anchor, highlighted the community’s pride in the students’ achievements and the innovative approach to education at Prairie Waters Elementary.

As the school looks forward to making the fashion show an enduring part of their inquiry-based curriculum, the event stands as a testament to the power of education to unite, inspire, and prepare young minds for a diverse and changing world.

