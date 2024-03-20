Reckless Speeding Incident Shocks Chestermere Community

In a startling disregard for road safety, a driver was apprehended by Chestermere RCMP for hurtling through an 80 km/hr zone at an alarming speed of 173 km/hr. The incident, which occurred on March 13th, has raised serious concerns about road safety in the community.

The high-speed chase began when a Chestermere Peace Officer, returning westbound on Highway 1 from Strathmore Provincial Court, spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound near Range Road 281 at a speed more than double the legal limit. The driver was promptly stopped for speeding and careless driving, highlighting a dangerous level of disregard for both personal and public safety.

Following the traffic stop, the driver was released but is mandated to appear in court in May to face charges for their actions. The legal repercussions aim to underscore the gravity of such reckless behavior on public roads.

Peace Officer Curcic expressed grave concerns over the incident, emphasizing the increased risks associated with such high speeds. “Travelling at double the speed limit like this puts both the driver and others in jeopardy. Reaction times are slower, and the stopping distance is significantly longer,” Curcic stated. The officer further noted, “At 93 km/hr over the posted speed limit, a person’s disregard for himself, and others’ safety is abundant and has no place on the roads we drive on and enforce daily.”

This incident serves as a stark reminder to the Chestermere community about the critical importance of adhering to speed limits and practicing safe driving habits. Speeding not only endangers the life of the driver but also poses a significant threat to other road users, including pedestrians and cyclists. The Chestermere RCMP is committed to enforcing road safety laws and ensuring that individuals who choose to ignore these rules are held accountable for their actions.

As the community awaits the outcome of the upcoming court appearance, there is a collective hope that this incident will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider flouting road safety regulations. The Chestermere RCMP continues to urge drivers to respect speed limits and exercise caution while on the road, ensuring a safer environment for all residents.

