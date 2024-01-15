Residents Honoured with Chestermere Citizen Awards

Chestermere, AB – Chestermere is shining a spotlight on community champions as three outstanding residents are awarded Chestermere Citizen Awards in recognition of their remarkable contributions in the areas of Leadership & Innovation, Outstanding Volunteerism, and Community Building. Among the recipients is Morgan Matheson, President of the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society (CWCS), who is set to embark on a new venture as the host of her own radio show shedding light on women’s issues on CFTR, “the Rogue,” Chestermere’s very own radio station.

Matheson’s Leadership & Innovation Honoured

Morgan Matheson, known for her unwavering dedication to the community, has received the Chestermere Citizen Award in Leadership & Innovation. Her tireless efforts in leading the CWCS have made a profound impact on Chestermere and its residents.

Expressing her gratitude for the award, Matheson humbly stated, “It’s very humbling. I was nominated alongside some amazing people. It feels just amazing. I have to be recognized for all the work that’s being done in the community. However, I would be nothing without my team at CWCS.”

Celebrating Local Heroes

In addition to Morgan Matheson’s Leadership & Innovation Award, Chestermere recognized two other exceptional citizens with Chestermere Citizen Awards:

Outstanding Volunteerism: Mike Koroll, also known as “Dr. Giggles,” of House of Pain Chestermere.

Community Building: Eric Sinclair of Eric’s No Frills.

A Commemorative Plaque

The three recipients were honoured with a commemorative plaque during a ceremony at Chestermere City Hall. The award acknowledges their outstanding dedication to serving the community and supporting those facing hardships.

CWCS: A Beacon of Support

CWCS recently marked its first anniversary in Chestermere, providing essential assistance to vulnerable individuals, including men, women, and children, as they face life’s challenges. The organization offers vital services, including emergency accommodation and a 24-hour crisis line staffed by dedicated volunteers. They also actively engage in community support, offering court assistance, legal aid, and housing support.

Matheson emphasizes the organization’s commitment to advocating for support and connecting residents with crucial resources. She notes, “We help around one female and her family once a week, and that is already one too many.”

Collaboration with True North

When CWCS faces capacity challenges and cannot accommodate additional individuals in their emergency shelter, they turn to True North, formerly known as the Wheatland Crisis Society, for support. True North has played a crucial role in providing guidance and assistance to ensure that those in need receive the best possible care.

