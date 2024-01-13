Warming Centre opened at Chestermere Public Library

A warming centre has also been opened at the Chestermere Public Library (105 Marina Rd) to help those in need. There will be warm jackets, mitts, hats, and food available.

It will be open today (Jan 12) from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday (Jan 13) from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday (Jan 14) from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For 24-hour support after regular hours, please contact the Temporary Emergency Support Team. Reach out via phone or text at 403-710-5635, or send an email to cssinfo@chestermere.ca.

