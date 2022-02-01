RVS parents concerned for students’ well-being over masking mandates

Some RVS parents support the removal of masks for all grades.

Rocky View Schools (RVS) parents expressed their concerns on masking during the Jan. 20 school board meeting.

“This is an unprecedented time on many fronts, the information is censored and suppressed, and science is adhering to a certain narrative,” said RVS parent Tracey Reimann.

Parents have heard that the school board is following health orders from the province, but some don’t believe they have enough information to make an informed decision.

“It was a bit shocking to us parents, despite this pandemic being one of the greatest crises of this board’s history you didn’t have more balanced research of your own,” Reimann said.

Some parents through the RVS region support the removal of masks for all grades and are hopeful they can present their own data and research to the board before a masking motion is brought forward, as a kindergarten to grade three masking motion was brought forward in December.

However, the motion was defeated, and the board is not expecting to have a similar motion come forward again.

“This is not a cut and dry topic and one that can’t be found with a quick google search. We expect you guys to value your jobs enough to do the service to our children and take the time to educate yourself,” Reimann said. “Physical, psychological, emotional and mental trauma is being caused by masking.”

A poll and survey were conducted by parents and spread through various Facebook groups to determine what parents thought about making mandates in the schools they are sending their children to.

About 200 parents shared their opinion in the survey which indicated approximately 41 per cent of the participants are considering pulling their children from school, Reimann said.

“Our children are suffering. You are elected officials, and your positions in the schools that you claim to represent are funded by our tax dollars,” she said.

Some parents are asking the board to challenge the status quo, as it was brought to parents’ attention that the province gave schools the authority to implement health measures.

“Which would in turn void your tireless excuses in saying your hands are tied,” Reimann said. “We expect action from you on our behalf, we expect the mandates should be halted until further proof is provided.”

Another passionate parent, Jocelyn Cromwell, is also fighting for her voice to be heard and is concerned about the impact the health mandates have had on schools and students.

“Schools should be safe, warm, and caring places, a place for learning education but also learning life and social skills,” Cromwell said. “Mandates have had detrimental impacts on children, and this type of damage can’t be allowed.”

She later added that parents’ trust has been eroded to the point where trust for the school board is questionable.

“This is a terrible feeling as a parent. I understand the decisions you make are multifaceted and there are certain aspects to be considered, including political,” Cromwell said.

As more information on the impacts, COVID-19 health mandates have on children emerges and evolves, Cromwell and the parent group she represents are asking for the board to repair the damage being done to children, by questioning Alberta Health Services (AHS) and other officials.

“For some reason, AHS has their feet stuck in some areas and it’s prudent by board members to spread the information out. If you’re getting direction from AHS where is the proof that it’s safe for our kids, because we know as parents that it’s not safe for our kids,” Cromwell said.

Adding, “It was upsetting to hear you’re done and finished with the request to remove the masks. There are parents concerned that masking is very detrimental, we know it is.”

Ward five trustee Jodi Hunter expressed her appreciation for the parents who took the time to present their views to the school board.

“I want to thank the parents who put the time, energy, and effort into presenting their views,” Hunter said. “Their job as parents is to care for their children and make us aware of their perspective.”

Ward six trustee and board chair Fiona Gilbert reassured the parents that the board is committed to following the guidance and the recommendations of provincial health leaders.

“As a board, we really do believe that it’s in the best interest of students and families that we serve and the staff that we employ that’s the direction we’re heading,” Gilbert said.

The board has asked to see greater evidence on the health protocols that have been implemented by the provincial government. They have not received any information but are prepared to continue to ask.

“It’s our strong preference not to impose any protocols on students to cause them discomfort or to take away from the learning experience, we don’t want to be in a position to do that. We want students to have positive learning experiences when they come into RVS,” Gilbert said. “We’ve been put in a position to rely on elected officials, we will continue to ask questions, and we hope to get some answers.”

At this time, masking for kindergarten to grade three students is strongly recommended, and the school board will continue to monitor the situation in schools.