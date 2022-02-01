School board continues to navigate through pandemic 

Rocky View Schools expected challenges in operations due to Omicron variant.

Rocky Views Schools (RVS) is continuing to update the return to school operational plan under guidance from provincial and health officials.

With the return to in-person learning after the holiday break, schools throughout the province received masks and rapid COVID tests to ensure faculty, and students were limiting the spread of the virus.

“Masks and rapid tests are more tools in our toolbox, but them alone is not the magic answer,” said RVS Superintendent Greg Luterbach.

The masks and rapid tests were available to students, but not a requirement, and with the Omicron variant, RVS updated the return to school operational plan with changes including delays in grade nine exams.

“Updated guidance came to school divisions and there were more changes to the operational plan,” Luterbach said.

A significant change to the operational plan was stopping student case tracking.

“We were no longer in a position to notify families,” Luterbach said.

After the holiday break, Luterbach and the school board anticipated staff shortages, and with a shortage of teachers and substitutes, school administration are scrambling in the mornings to come up with a plan to switch teachers for classes.

“It’s not ideal but there are ways to manage when there are shortages. The numbers are high in shortages, and it puts pressures on schools,” Luterbach said. “I need to express and acknowledge my staff’s flexibility and resilience in helping keep schools open for in-person learning despite staffing shortages.”

Last week, RVS received news there were shortages of rapid tests and small masks.

“As quickly as they are coming in, they are going out,” Luterbach said.

The masks and rapid tests that schools are receiving, however, have to be broken into the appropriate class numbers, and take a significant amount of faculty time, while already being short-staffed.

“The reality is we had staff shortages before the winter break already, it’s not like this isn’t something we’ve had to deal with before. The numbers are higher in what we’ve had to deal with, but we hope the numbers will drop in the coming weeks,” Luterbach said.

Although RVS is feeling staff short pressure, changes to isolation, have had a positive impact on the school system.

“Our staff are the mirror of our communities. Compared to last year, we are seeing staff bouncing back quickly, and it’s a testament to the commitment and dedication of our staff. They know when they are away the impact on their colleagues,” Luterbach said. “They are showing incredible dedication, but it comes with a cost, the fatigue, the concern, the anxiety is high across the system.”

Ward six trustee and board chair Fiona Gilbert is appreciative of all the work staff have had to do to ensure students can continue in-person learning.

“I’m appreciative of all the extra work, to schools from government so we can get masks out to students. I know that was their intention to get them to the hands of students, but sometimes it feels like schools are used a little bit too much in helping the supply chain. It’s taking a team effort to get those out,” Gilbert said.

Ward four and vice-chair Norma Land added, “It’s heroic efforts to keep everything going, and producing the best opportunities for learning in our schools despite the disruption.”