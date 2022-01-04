Students winter break extended 

Rapid tests and masks will be delivered upon students return to school

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange provided, from Edmonton on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, an update on additional steps being taken to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

As the COVID situation evolves, the government of Alberta extended K-12 students winter break until Jan. 10.

The extended break will give school authorities the opportunity to gather additional data to assess staffing and operational impacts of the pandemic.

“With the COVID situation rapidly evolving, so too must our response. This pause will give teachers, school administrators, and school authorities more time to plan for students to return safely to learning. Under very challenging circumstances, I am very grateful to parents, students, teachers, and education partners for their flexibility during the pandemic,” minister of education Adriana LaGrange said.

Alberta Health and the Municipal Affairs’ PPE Task Force will deliver 8.6 million rapid tests and 16.5 million masks to schools when students return.

January diploma exams have been cancelled for high school students. The education ministry will make a decision later in the year regarding the April and June diploma exams.

School authorities will use the extended break to prepare for the potential in-person and at-home learning scenarios that have been implemented throughout the pandemic.

“The government has made the right call by delaying the resumption of schools in the New Year and by cancelling diploma exams for January.

Omicron is a game-changer and health and safety practices in schools will need to be adapted – time is needed for schools to prepare. We are also pleased to see that schools will be supplied with medical masks and rapid tests,” Alberta Teachers’ Association president Jason Schilling said in a media release.

Adding, “We acknowledge that this abrupt change is challenging for parents and families, and their support and flexibility is appreciated. Teachers ask for their patience and understanding as we work out how to keep Alberta families safe while ensuring students continue to learn.”

More information is available for parents at, alberta.ca/returntoschool.