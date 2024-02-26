Chestermere Seeks Motions Over Unclaimed Property and Unreturned Equipment [updated]

UPDATE:

After press time, we were made aware that the electronics issued to Jeff Colvin and Blaine Funk had been returned to the city in a timely manner. We will update this story with more detailed information when we receive it .

In a pivotal decision for the City of Chestermere, officials are deliberating the fate of unclaimed property and missing equipment left behind by former elected officials. The motion, presented to the Official Administrator, addresses the disposition of a baby grand piano and the recovery of city-owned laptops and electronics.

The proposal, outlined in a Request for Decision, seeks approval for the donation of a baby grand piano to Lakeshore Manor, a local facility, following its abandonment by former councillor Jeff Colvin. Additionally, the motion includes provisions for the reimbursement of expenses incurred during the relocation of the piano, with the city seeking repayment from Colvin for the cost.

Furthermore, the city aims to recoup losses associated with unreturned equipment, including laptops and a cell phone, attributed to both Colvin and another dismissed official, Blaine Funk. The failure to return city-owned property upon departure from office has prompted a request for reimbursement totaling $2,250 from Colvin and $1,200 from Funk, covering replacement costs for the missing items.

The background provided sheds light on the circumstances leading to these requests. The baby grand piano, originally belonging to Colvin, was moved to Chestermere City Hall in October 2022 at the city’s expense. Despite repeated notices to reclaim the property, Colvin has failed to comply, resulting in its transfer to municipal ownership under Section 610(2) of the Municipal Government Act.

Similarly, the dismissal of Colvin, along with other elected officials, by the Minister of Alberta Municipal Affairs in December 2023, highlighted the issue of unreturned city equipment. While some officials promptly returned their allocated equipment, Colvin and Funk neglected to do so, prompting the city’s pursuit of reimbursement for the missing items.

The implications of inaction loom large for Chestermere, as the unclaimed property occupies valuable space in City Hall, hindering the efficient use of lobby space. Moreover, the failure to retrieve city-owned equipment sets a concerning precedent, with taxpayers bearing the financial burden of unreturned assets.

As city officials consider the motion before them, the decision holds significance not only for the immediate resolution of property disputes but also for upholding accountability and responsible stewardship of public resources. The outcome of this deliberation will shape the legacy of governance in Chestermere, underscoring the importance of adherence to municipal regulations and ethical conduct among elected representatives.

In the face of these challenges, the City of Chestermere remains certainly appears to be committed to upholding transparency and fiscal responsibility, ensuring that the interests of its residents are safeguarded and that public resources are utilized efficiently for the betterment of the community.

